NDMA warns Nullah Lae residents amid water level rise

(@FahadShabbir)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday warned residents of Nullah Lae to remain vigilant as water level rises due to heavy rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday warned residents of Nullah Lae to remain vigilant as water level rises due to heavy rain.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the water level in Rawalpindi's Nullah Lae had been raised due to rains since last night.

"District administration and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials should be prepared for any emergency situation," he added.

However, he said the residents around Nullah Lae should remain aware of the water level and take all precautionary measures.