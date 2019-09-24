NDMA warns of aftershocks in next 24 hours

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday warned of the aftershocks during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday warned of the aftershocks during the next 24 hours.

The authority was issued instructions to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to public and private property, said a press releases issued by NDMA.

The earthquake reading at Richter scale was 5.8 magnitude and 10km depth which occurred in southeast of Rawalpindi, where its epicenter was Jhelum.

The NDMA directed all the disaster management authorities to share details of losses and damages, if any.