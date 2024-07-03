NDMA Warns Of Badswat GLOF Activity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The National Emergencies Operation Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday anticipated that a minor Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) was expected to prevail in Badswat Nullah.
The minor glacial flooding would cause low level and localized flash flooding whereby temporary bridge and road connections for upstream areas were likely to be impacted, the NDMA news release said.
The NDMA has advised the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and local administration to closely monitor the situation and identify at-risk population and evacuate them to safer zones in case of medium to high flows.
The Community based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) teams were also advised to stay on alert.
"The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports. Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of likely flooding situations," the NDMA said.
