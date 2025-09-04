NDMA Warns Of Extended Monsoon Rains Till Mid Of September
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) NDMA on Thursday said that the monsoon rains, ranging from moderate to heavy intensity, will continue until mid-September, bringing significant rainfall to southern parts of the country, particularly South Punjab and Sindh from September 6 onward, and urged people in at-risk areas to remain vigilant.
While talking to a private news channel, a representative of NDMA, Zahra Hassan, highlighted the importance of preparedness as the monsoon season continues.
She warned that southern regions of Pakistan, including Punjab and Sindh, as well as some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are at heightened risk due to ongoing rainfall and potential flooding.
She further emphasized that the threat could persist until mid-September, urging authorities and residents in these areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of damage and loss of life.
She explained that while the rainfall intensity may lessen, the release of additional water from Indian rivers could still pose a threat of flooding in these areas, urging local authorities and residents to stay alert until mid-September.
She further added that the current situation looks ominous for downstream areas, as a high flood is expected to soon be visible at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks, which serve regions previously submerged by the earlier surge in the Chenab River.
Zahra Hassan also advised residents of sensitive zones to follow official instructions carefully, ensure their safety, and avoid unnecessary travel during this critical period.
She mentioned that the NDMA is working in close coordination with civil and military institutions to ensure the timely evacuation of those in high-risk areas.
In response to another query, she said that the southern parts of Punjab and Sindh are likely to be lashed by rain due to the influence of this weather system.
NDMA said that Sindh’s coastal districts, Badin, Sujawal, and Thar Parkar, could receive heavy rainfall.
She stated, "The floodwaters from the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers are expected to converge at Punjnad on September 4 or 5, potentially resulting in an extremely high flood situation."
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI provides medicines to Pakistan Army for flood-affected families45 seconds ago
-
Chenab witnesses ceaseless surge with flood wave from Ravi awaited: DC46 seconds ago
-
NDMA warns of extended monsoon rains till mid of September48 seconds ago
-
DC Haripur urges public awareness as 97 dengue cases reported, special wards established11 minutes ago
-
Wajiha Qamar, UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev discuss avenues of collaboration in education, heritage se ..21 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques, ration distributed among storm-affected families in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Two suspects held during police encounter31 minutes ago
-
President commends PPP USA for strengthening party’s presence abroad41 minutes ago
-
8600 liters of adulterated milk disposed of, tanker seized41 minutes ago
-
Five shops sealed41 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO inaugurates DRR Centre in Thari Mirwah, to strengthen community resilience51 minutes ago
-
All set to commemorate ‘Defense Day " in AJK with full zeal, fervor on Sept 651 minutes ago