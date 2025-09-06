Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslide In South Punjab Over Next 48 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM

NDMA warns of flash floods, landslide in South Punjab over next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) on Saturday warned of potential flash floods and landslides in several areas of South Punjab, as torrential rains are expected to continue intermittently over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) advisory released on Saturday, heavy rains are expected to affect several regions, including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Ahmedpur, Liaquatpur, Zahir Pir, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sadiqabad.

NDMA has urged local administrations and residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to mitigate potential hazards.

Intermittent rains and windstorms are expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, raising concerns of urban flooding and inundation of low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot weak trees and disrupt power supply, while reduced visibility due to rain and dust could lead to traffic accidents.

Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during rain,stay away from trees and fragile structures, park vehicles at safe locations and follow official safety instructions.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

11 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

20 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

20 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

20 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

20 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

20 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

20 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

20 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

20 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

20 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan