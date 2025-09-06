NDMA warns of flash floods, landslide in South Punjab over next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) on Saturday warned of potential flash floods and landslides in several areas of South Punjab, as torrential rains are expected to continue intermittently over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) advisory released on Saturday, heavy rains are expected to affect several regions, including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Ahmedpur, Liaquatpur, Zahir Pir, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sadiqabad.

NDMA has urged local administrations and residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to mitigate potential hazards.

Intermittent rains and windstorms are expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, raising concerns of urban flooding and inundation of low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot weak trees and disrupt power supply, while reduced visibility due to rain and dust could lead to traffic accidents.

Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during rain,stay away from trees and fragile structures, park vehicles at safe locations and follow official safety instructions.