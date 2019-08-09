NDMA warns of flash, urban flooding amid heavy falls on Eid

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday warned of flash and urban flooding amid heavy falls predicted on Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday warned of flash and urban flooding amid heavy falls predicted on Eid holidays

The weather outlook issued by the Authority's spokesperson said, "Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi. Gujranwala. Lahore, Faisalabad divisions during Wednesday and Thursday." However, the outlook underscored that the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the forecast period, he added.

NDMA, he said has advised all tourists to keep themselves updated about the latest weather conditions and take necessary precautionary measures before traveling to any vulnerable area. According to the detailed weather forecast for Monday Aug 12, mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Kalat, Zhob divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Karachi divisions and Islamabad.

The weather on Tuesday Aug 13 was expected as mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand division & Gilgit-Baltistan.

Widespread rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) were expected on Wednesday Aug 14 in upper Punjab, Islamabad, while at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G Khan Zhob and Kalat divisions.The weather expected on Thursday Aug 15 as, "Scattered rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan."He said NDMA had conveyed all the provincial disaster management authorities and relevant agencies to remain alert and make necessary arrangements to deal with the impending situation.