UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Warns Of Flash, Urban Flooding Amid Heavy Falls On Eid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

NDMA warns of flash, urban flooding amid heavy falls on Eid

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday warned of flash and urban flooding amid heavy falls predicted on Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday warned of flash and urban flooding amid heavy falls predicted on Eid holidays.

The weather outlook issued by the Authority's spokesperson said, "Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi. Gujranwala. Lahore, Faisalabad divisions during Wednesday and Thursday." However, the outlook underscored that the possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the forecast period, he added.

NDMA, he said has advised all tourists to keep themselves updated about the latest weather conditions and take necessary precautionary measures before traveling to any vulnerable area. According to the detailed weather forecast for Monday Aug 12, mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Kalat, Zhob divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Karachi divisions and Islamabad.

The weather on Tuesday Aug 13 was expected as mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand division & Gilgit-Baltistan.

Widespread rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) were expected on Wednesday Aug 14 in upper Punjab, Islamabad, while at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G Khan Zhob and Kalat divisions.The weather expected on Thursday Aug 15 as, "Scattered rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan."He said NDMA had conveyed all the provincial disaster management authorities and relevant agencies to remain alert and make necessary arrangements to deal with the impending situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Holidays Alert Kohat Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Malakand Kalat May All

Recent Stories

Tribesmen held rally to express solidarity with Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Prevent Western Media From Interfering i ..

2 minutes ago

Social support helps students to exercise more

2 minutes ago

37 dead in intercommunal fighting in Chad: preside ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting to review ..

13 minutes ago

PDWP approves 4 development schemes

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.