NDMA Warns Of Flood Risk Amid Heavy Rains In Sindh, Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned of possible flooding in parts of Sindh and Balochistan due to expected widespread rainfall over the next 48 hours.
In its alert, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) cautioned residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.
The NDMA warned that low-lying and urban areas could face inundation, while traffic disruptions are also anticipated.
According to the alert, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad, and other districts across Sindh.
Intermittent downpours are expected in Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Kashmore, while flash flooding is feared in the Kirthar Range due to hill torrents.
In Balochistan, heavy rains are forecast over the next 24 hours in southern and eastern districts, raising concerns of possible flooding and related hazards.
Heavy rains are expected in Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Sui, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Kalat, and Zhob. Showers are also likely in Kech, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Surab, and southern Washuk.
The forecast warns that intense rainfall may cause flash floods in Wadh, Khuzdar, Bela, Ormara, and Hingol Valley, with risks to mud houses, agricultural lands, and link roads.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of weak structures and trees during the anticipated spell of heavy rainfall.
Citizens are urged to park vehicles in safe locations and refrain from crossing waterlogged roads and underpasses to prevent accidents and disruptions.
Residents in flood-prone areas have been cautioned to limit movement and take all necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free introductory course on poultry farming from Sept 153 minutes ago
-
ANF busts "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 113 kg of ice3 minutes ago
-
PHC introduces Night Courts to expedite justice3 minutes ago
-
President directs steps to ensure food security amid floods3 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasis awareness on importance of mental health in life3 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until Oct 73 minutes ago
-
President condoles martyrdom of Major Adnan Aslam3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk amid heavy rains in Sindh, Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to enhance trade, connectivity ties with Kazakhstan: PM13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Adnan Aslam13 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses youth empowerment, climate action, sports development13 minutes ago
-
Bahraini Interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit13 minutes ago