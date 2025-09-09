NDMA warns of flood risk amid heavy rains in Sindh, Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned of possible flooding in parts of Sindh and Balochistan due to expected widespread rainfall over the next 48 hours.

In its alert, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) cautioned residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

The NDMA warned that low-lying and urban areas could face inundation, while traffic disruptions are also anticipated.

According to the alert, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad, and other districts across Sindh.

Intermittent downpours are expected in Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Kashmore, while flash flooding is feared in the Kirthar Range due to hill torrents.

In Balochistan, heavy rains are forecast over the next 24 hours in southern and eastern districts, raising concerns of possible flooding and related hazards.

Heavy rains are expected in Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Sui, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Kalat, and Zhob. Showers are also likely in Kech, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Surab, and southern Washuk.

The forecast warns that intense rainfall may cause flash floods in Wadh, Khuzdar, Bela, Ormara, and Hingol Valley, with risks to mud houses, agricultural lands, and link roads.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of weak structures and trees during the anticipated spell of heavy rainfall.

Citizens are urged to park vehicles in safe locations and refrain from crossing waterlogged roads and underpasses to prevent accidents and disruptions.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been cautioned to limit movement and take all necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.