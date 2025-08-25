NDMA Warns Of Flood Risk In Ravi As Inflows Surge
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a medium-level flood alert for River Ravi over the next 48 hours due to rising inflows from Thein Dam and heavy rainfall in upstream catchments.
Residents in vulnerable areas have been warned to stay alert, avoid riverbanks, and follow official advisories. Emergency services remain on high alert.
According to NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), nullahs from the Pir Panjal Range—Bein, Basantar, and Deg—are expected to swell, with potential flooding at Jassar within 24 hours.
According to hydrological data, sustained moderate to heavy rainfall in the catchments of River Ravi and associated nullahs has resulted in increased inflows at Thein Dam, which has reached 1,717 feet (86% of its capacity).
Downstream releases from Thein Dam, combined with rising nullah discharges on the Indian side, are likely to further elevate river flows. Consequently, medium to high flows are anticipated in nullahs originating from Pir Panjal Range, particularly Bein, Basantar, and Deg during the next 24 hours.
Currently, River Ravi at Kot Naina is discharging 64,000 cusecs and may cause low to medium floods at Jassar within 24 hours, with potential to escalate to high flood levels if additional spillway releases occur along with continued rainfall activity till 27th August.
Residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas along River Ravi and its nullahs are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel near riverbanks, and follow official flood warnings through tv, radio, mobile alerts, and Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.
Local authorities may issue evacuation instructions, and people are urged to identify safe routes and secure household valuables, livestock, and agricultural assets. Communities are advised to keep emergency kits ready with food, water, and medical supplies for 3 to 5 days, and strictly avoid crossing causeways, low bridges, or flooded roads.
NDMA has instructed concerned authorities and emergency services to stay on high alert to ensure a timely response to any flood-related incidents.
NDMA is closely monitoring the situation through NEOC and coordinating with Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure timely response and preparedness.
