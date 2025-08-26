Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Flood Risk In River Ravi Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NDMA warns of flood risk in River Ravi amid heavy rain forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a flood alert for River Ravi, warning of heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas over the next 48 hours and a potential high-level flood.

According to the advisory, India’s Thein (Ranjit Sagar) Dam has reached 97% of its storage capacity, and spillways may be opened at any time. NDMA cautioned that the combination of upstream rains, possible dam discharge, and inflows from adjoining nullahs could trigger high flood levels in River Ravi.

Heavy flows and potential flooding are also anticipated in streams originating from the Pir Panjal range, including Bein, Basantar, and Dek.

The NDMA reported that water flow in River Ravi has reached 115,000 cusecs at Jassar, with projections rising to 150,000 cusecs within 24 hours. At Shahdara, the flow stands at 50,150 cusecs, which may surge to 90,000 cusecs, if spillways are opened.

All relevant departments and emergency services have been placed on high alert.

The NDMA has urged residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant, avoid rivers and streams, and refrain from unnecessary travel. Citizens are advised to stay informed via tv, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app, and to strictly follow official instructions.

