NDMA Warns Of Flood Risk In River Ravi Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a flood alert for River Ravi, warning of heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas over the next 48 hours and a potential high-level flood.
According to the advisory, India’s Thein (Ranjit Sagar) Dam has reached 97% of its storage capacity, and spillways may be opened at any time. NDMA cautioned that the combination of upstream rains, possible dam discharge, and inflows from adjoining nullahs could trigger high flood levels in River Ravi.
Heavy flows and potential flooding are also anticipated in streams originating from the Pir Panjal range, including Bein, Basantar, and Dek.
The NDMA reported that water flow in River Ravi has reached 115,000 cusecs at Jassar, with projections rising to 150,000 cusecs within 24 hours. At Shahdara, the flow stands at 50,150 cusecs, which may surge to 90,000 cusecs, if spillways are opened.
All relevant departments and emergency services have been placed on high alert.
The NDMA has urged residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant, avoid rivers and streams, and refrain from unnecessary travel. Citizens are advised to stay informed via tv, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app, and to strictly follow official instructions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three murder accused held6 minutes ago
-
SRSP scales up relief for flood-hit KP communities6 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Governor of Barcelona, discusses climate change, religious tourism6 minutes ago
-
PSMG officers visit RDA6 minutes ago
-
With bare hands & big hopes, Hussain begins rebuilding life after Buner’s floods16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs from Inter-provincial smugglers16 minutes ago
-
SSGC holds open court to address public complaints16 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk in River Ravi amid heavy rain forecast16 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad cake cutting ceremony held16 minutes ago
-
Punjab job portal receives 2 million+ applications26 minutes ago
-
Two buildings, six crushing plants demolished36 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for selling banned polythene bags36 minutes ago