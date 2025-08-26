Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Heavy Rains In Punjab, AJK Over Next 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

NDMA warns of heavy rains in Punjab, AJK over next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall across several districts of Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) over the next 12 to 24 hours, urging residents and local authorities to remain vigilant.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operation Center, intense rains are forecast in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur. Additional districts likely to be affected include Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Chunian, and Pakpattan.

In AJK, rain is expected in Neelum Valley, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Haveli during the 12 to 24 hours.

The advisory follows a broader alert for potential urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Authorities have cautioned against possible overflow of streams and flooding in vulnerable zones, particularly in hilly regions where landslides and flash floods remain a risk.

Rising water levels in River Sutlej have prompted NDMA to issue a separate alert, with large-scale evacuations underway in nearby settlements. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by PDMA Punjab, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army engineers.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay clear of rivers and streams, and follow official instructions issued via television, radio, mobile alerts, and the NDMA Disaster Alert app.

