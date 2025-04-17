NDMA Warns Of Intense Heatwaves, Wildfires, Cyclones In Summer Forecast
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast extreme summer conditions, warning of intensifying heatwaves that could heighten the risk of wildfires in mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, the Potohar region, Murree and nearby areas.
The three-month forecast (April–June) presented to media representatives at NEOC indicates that cyclones are expected to form in the Arabian Sea during May and June, with potential impacts on nearby coastal areas.
The report indicates that the summer season will bring higher-than-normal temperatures nationwide, coupled with below-average rainfall. This extreme heat is anticipated to cause heatwaves, especially in Southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.
Temperatures in Southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan could climb as high as 45 degrees Celsius, particularly impacting cities such as Karachi, Badin, Larkana, Umerkot, Tharparkar, and Matiari.
Searing temperatures are expected to scorch Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, Sanghar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Lahore, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral face a dual challenge—extreme heat coupled with the looming threat of GLOFs triggered by rapid glacial melting.
The combination of higher temperatures and diminished rainfall is projected to reduce agricultural output nationwide, potentially causing lower crop yields, water scarcity, and food security challenges.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) urged the public to avoid exposure to extreme heat, particularly during peak sun hours, and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. Adhering to these safety measures can help minimize health risks during high temperatures.
