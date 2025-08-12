NDMA warns of likely widespread flood risk amid intensifying Monsoon rains

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) Monday issued multiple alerts for heavy monsoon rains, potential riverine flooding, flash floods, urban flooding, and associated hazards across various regions of Pakistan over the coming days, urging residents and authorities to remain on high alert.

A well-marked low-pressure system over Gujarat (India) and Himachal Pradesh, coupled with a seasonal low over north Balochistan and moist Arabian Sea currents, is expected to trigger an active monsoon spell affecting most parts of the country. Under this influence, increased flows are likely in major rivers, particularly Indus, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej.

As of this morning, River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma, and River Chenab at Marala are at low flood levels, with Taunsa and Guddu on the Indus and Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad on the Chenab expected to see low to medium flows in the next 2–3 days.

Nullahs Aik and Palkhu, associated with River Chenab, and Nullah Deg and Hudiara linked to River Ravi, may flow with medium to high volumes. Nullahs Bein and Basantar in Narowal and Sialkot are also likely to swell, while River Sutlej is expected to experience low to medium flows for the next three days. Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs currently stand at 96% and 64% capacity respectively, with further rise anticipated.

Moderate to heavy rains are anticipated in Islamabad and Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Taunsa, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan from August 13 to 15 these may trigger urban flooding in major cities, activate torrents in DG Khan and Rajanpur, and significantly increase flows in nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an active monsoon spell from 13 to 18 August is expected to bring moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, and Hangu. These rains may increase flows in River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries, including Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and Kalpani Nullah, as well as River Chitral and other local streams, heightening the risk of flash floods, landslides in hilly areas, urban flooding in low-lying regions, and road hazards due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, districts Hunza, Shigar, and Ghanche, already facing temperature anomalies and intermittent rainfall, are at risk of flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). River Hunza may experience high flows due to possible lake bursts in River Khunjerab, Gunjrab, and Shimshal, while Braldu River in Shigar and Hushe, Saltoro, and Kondus rivers in Ghanche may also face flash floods from glacial melting and lake bursts.

NDMA advises residents in vulnerable areas, especially those near rivers, streams, and nullahs, to remain vigilant, monitor official warnings, and be ready for rapid evacuation if needed. Authorities have been instructed to keep flood response teams and dewatering equipment on standby, clear drainage channels, and ensure public awareness through continuous updates. People are urged to secure valuables, livestock, and vehicles at safe locations, avoid crossing flooded causeways or low bridges.