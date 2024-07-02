NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tech Team and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has forecasted that water flows are likely to increase in all major rivers and their tributaries from July 3.

The River Chenab at Marala and downstream and River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries and nullahs would attain medium to high flood levels between July 4 to 7, a news release said.

The NDMA was working closely with Federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to this potential emergency.

The public was advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

NDMA advises public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports and updates on the flood situation, follow instructions, evacuate immediately if orders are issued by local authorities, protect yourself from floodwater, avoid contact with floodwater, which may be contaminated or contain debris or electrical wires.

"Develop an evacuation plan with your family, identify a safe location, and create an emergency kit with essential supplies. Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations," it added.