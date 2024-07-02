Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Medium To High Flood In Rivers Chenab, Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM

NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tech Team and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has forecasted that water flows are likely to increase in all major rivers and their tributaries from July 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tech Team and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has forecasted that water flows are likely to increase in all major rivers and their tributaries from July 3.

The River Chenab at Marala and downstream and River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries and nullahs would attain medium to high flood levels between July 4 to 7, a news release said.

The NDMA was working closely with Federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to this potential emergency.

The public was advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

NDMA advises public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alertmobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports and updates on the flood situation, follow instructions, evacuate immediately if orders are issued by local authorities, protect yourself from floodwater, avoid contact with floodwater, which may be contaminated or contain debris or electrical wires.

"Develop an evacuation plan with your family, identify a safe location, and create an emergency kit with essential supplies. Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations," it added.

Related Topics

Kabul Weather Flood Water Mobile Alert Nowshera May July Family All From

Recent Stories

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

1 minute ago
 IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

1 minute ago
 OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local ..

OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities

1 minute ago
 Preparations start to beef up security across AJK ..

Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram

1 minute ago
 ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in ..

ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram

1 minute ago
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's h ..

Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health

1 minute ago
 Committee forms to inquire students falling case f ..

Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushe ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy ..

12 minutes ago
 District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhu ..

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail

12 minutes ago
 PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pa ..

PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties

18 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives ..

Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan