NDMA warns of possible flooding in River Sutlej as discharge jumps over 33,000 cusecs: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday advised the vulnerable public to exercise extreme caution as flooding may hit River and Sutlej following a sharp surge in discharge at Ganda Singh Wala, rising from 28,653 to 33,653 cusecs within an hour.

According to NDMA spokesman, the increase is attributed to active monsoon currents and upstream rainfall, with heavy showers forecast between August 5 and 7.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), monsoon currents are actively penetrating upper and central Pakistan, while a westerly trough persists over northern areas. Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast between August 5 and 7, likely to increase river flows across the region due to expected downpours over Sutlej and Beas catchments in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with anticipated water releases from Pong Dam through its power station.

The Bhakra Dam and Pong Dam currently at 55% and 56% storage capacity respectively may lead to additional water releases in the coming days.

This could result in River Sutlej reaching low flood levels at Ganda Singh Wala during the current week.

Residents in flood-prone areas, especially near canals, nullahs, and flood plains, are advised to remain vigilant, restrict unnecessary movement during adverse weather, and avoid wading into rising waters.

A sudden surge in river or nullah flows may lead to dangerous conditions.

Local authorities are advised to ensure the readiness of flood response teams, pre-clearance of drainage systems, and be on high alert for possible evacuation or rescue operations. People in vulnerable areas should secure valuables, livestock, and household items to minimize risk from potential inundation.

NDMA continues to monitor the evolving situation closely through NEOC in coordination with provincial and district authorities. Citizens are urged to stay informed via official channels, media updates, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app for real-time alerts and safety guidelines.