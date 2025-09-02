Open Menu

NDMA Warns Of Severe Flooding In Budhni Nullah,Peshawar, Urges Caution

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Wednesday reported a high-level flood in Budhni nullah, with water discharge at Darmangi rising to 16,142 cusecs, and urged residents to strictly follow safety instructions.

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) NEOC has identified Warsak Road, Darmangi, and Regi Lalma as high-risk residential zones, with the potential for significant inundation.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue teams and local authorities remain on high alert, actively monitoring the situation to ensure swift response and the protection of affected communities.

Residents of low-lying areas have been strongly advised to take precautionary measures. The NDMA urges citizens to avoid crossing streams, stay clear of submerged roads, and maintain a safe distance from electricity poles. Authorities stress the importance of strictly following safety instructions issued by the local administration to minimize risk and ensure public safety.

