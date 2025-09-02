NDMA Warns Of Severe Flooding In Budhni Nullah,Peshawar, Urges Caution
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Wednesday reported a high-level flood in Budhni nullah, with water discharge at Darmangi rising to 16,142 cusecs, and urged residents to strictly follow safety instructions.
The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) NEOC has identified Warsak Road, Darmangi, and Regi Lalma as high-risk residential zones, with the potential for significant inundation.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue teams and local authorities remain on high alert, actively monitoring the situation to ensure swift response and the protection of affected communities.
Residents of low-lying areas have been strongly advised to take precautionary measures. The NDMA urges citizens to avoid crossing streams, stay clear of submerged roads, and maintain a safe distance from electricity poles. Authorities stress the importance of strictly following safety instructions issued by the local administration to minimize risk and ensure public safety.
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA warns of severe flooding in Budhni nullah,Peshawar, urges caution2 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid2 minutes ago
-
Qirat, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) in Tank2 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts literary event “Adbi Rabtay"12 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ dignity, foremost duty of police, says RPO Dera12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Dr. Ibad call for joint efforts to tackle flood aftermath12 minutes ago
-
SRSO empowers women farmers with kitchen gardening kits12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police, HIU arrest wife, accomplice in husband’s murder32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 343,300 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
MNAs urge urgent national strategy to tackle climate change, flood devastation42 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept provides relief to flood affected areas42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s name to remain alive, eternal: Hanif Abbasi42 minutes ago