- Home
- Pakistan
- NDMA warns of severe heatwave from Mid-April to June, predicts higher temperatures than previous yea ..
NDMA Warns Of Severe Heatwave From Mid-April To June, Predicts Higher Temperatures Than Previous Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) GM Technical at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, on Tuesday
said NDMA is collaborating with PDMAs to alert health departments about the heatwave expected from mid-April to
June.
Shah, in an Interview with a Private news channel, warned that this year's heatwave from mid-April to June is expected to be more severe than previous years, with temperatures likely to soar across the country.
He said that dryness and below-average rainfall are the main causes of heatwaves in the country, prompting NDMA and PDMAs to jointly issue advisories.
He stressed that teachers and school staff should be equipped to handle heat-related emergencies, providing immediate care when needed, as heatstroke can be life-threatening if not promptly treated.
He also advised establishing heatstroke units in hospitals to provide specialized care for heat-related
emergencies.
NDMA has advised the public to take precautions against heatstroke, particularly during peak heat hours. To mitigate risks, the NDMA recommends staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.
By taking these precautions and staying informed, the public can reduce their risk of heat-related illnesses, he added.
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA warns of severe heatwave from Mid-April to June, predicts higher temperatures than previous yea ..6 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycle lifters held6 minutes ago
-
Five motorcycles,one rickshaw recovered6 minutes ago
-
10 netted over power stealing26 minutes ago
-
Kite seller netted26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police dismiss 15 officers for misconduct and dereliction of duty1 hour ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid10 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela10 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges10 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation10 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident11 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD11 hours ago