NDMA Warns Of Severe Heatwave From Mid-April To June, Predicts Higher Temperatures Than Previous Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) GM Technical at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, on Tuesday

said NDMA is collaborating with PDMAs to alert health departments about the heatwave expected from mid-April to

June.

Shah, in an Interview with a Private news channel, warned that this year's heatwave from mid-April to June is expected to be more severe than previous years, with temperatures likely to soar across the country.

He said that dryness and below-average rainfall are the main causes of heatwaves in the country, prompting NDMA and PDMAs to jointly issue advisories.

He stressed that teachers and school staff should be equipped to handle heat-related emergencies, providing immediate care when needed, as heatstroke can be life-threatening if not promptly treated.

He also advised establishing heatstroke units in hospitals to provide specialized care for heat-related

emergencies.

NDMA has advised the public to take precautions against heatstroke, particularly during peak heat hours. To mitigate risks, the NDMA recommends staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing.

By taking these precautions and staying informed, the public can reduce their risk of heat-related illnesses, he added.

