NDMA Warns Of Torrential Rains, Flood Risk Across Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

NDMA warns of torrential rains, flood risk across Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned that torrential rains may lash several districts of Sindh within the next 12 to 24 hours, potentially triggering flash floods.

According to NDMA press release, the weather system is expected to persist for two to three days.

Vulnerable areas include Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore. Coastal and low-lying areas with poor drainage are especially at risk.

NDMA has urged residents to stay away from low-lying zones, ensure proper water drainage, and avoid standing near electric poles. Further safety guidelines are available via the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.

