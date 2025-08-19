NDMA Warns Of Torrential Rains, Flood Risk Across Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned that torrential rains may lash several districts of Sindh within the next 12 to 24 hours, potentially triggering flash floods.
According to NDMA press release, the weather system is expected to persist for two to three days.
Vulnerable areas include Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore. Coastal and low-lying areas with poor drainage are especially at risk.
NDMA has urged residents to stay away from low-lying zones, ensure proper water drainage, and avoid standing near electric poles. Further safety guidelines are available via the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews sewerage plan4 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of torrential rains, flood risk across Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Murree CTP warden gets man arrested for having illegal weapon4 minutes ago
-
UoS launches training program for non-teaching staff4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows swift completion of police infrastructure to ensure public safety4 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees4 minutes ago
-
TIKA welcomes Pakistan’s new Consul General to Istanbul, vows stronger cooperation4 minutes ago
-
SCCI president donates Rs5,30,000 for driving simulator in Sialkot4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs high-level meeting on GLOF threat4 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations, estate agents association discuss property security, tenant verification14 minutes ago
-
New 'Punjab War Book’ sets emergency protocols against modern threats: Home secy14 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide14 minutes ago