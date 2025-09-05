NDMA Warns Of Urban Flooding Risk In Sindh From September 6 To 9
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday has issued a cautionary advisory to the public, institutions and relevant authorities regarding the potential for urban flooding in several districts of Sindh due to intermittent rain spells forecast from September 6 to 9.
Authorities are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to minimize risk and ensure public safety.
According to the advisory, low-lying urban areas in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Hyderabad, and Karachi may experience significant water accumulation and possible submersion due to the anticipated downpour.
In addition, flash floods are feared in hilly streams of Tharparkar, including Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, and Kaloi, as well as adjoining regions such as Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Ghotki, and Kashmore.
The alert also highlights the risk of submersion in low-lying urban zones of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur.
Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow instructions issued by local authorities. Emergency services have been placed on high alert to respond to any incidents arising from the expected weather conditions.
On NDMA’s directives, provincial departments and rescue agencies have been put on alert.
