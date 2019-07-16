NDMA warns peaks of high flood to occur in upstream Mangla

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued flood warning stating peaks of high flood expected to occur in the upstream of Mangla from July 16 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued flood warning stating peaks of high flood expected to occur in the upstream of Mangla from July 16 to 19.

The Authority in its daily monsoon situation report issued here had also mentioned Low to Medium Flood was expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi (Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather & Deg) & Chenab (Palku, Aik & Bhimber).

The report said that urban flooding was expected in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore districts.

"Another active Monsoon System is likely to impact upper parts of the Country towards end of the week," it said.

The significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours recorded Lahore 100 mm, Toba Tek Singh 69 mm, Bandi Abbaspur 58 mm, Brarkot 54 mm, Balakot 44 mm, Muzaffarabad 36 mm and Warsak 35 mm.

PMD forecast widespread thunderstorm /rain with isolated Heavy falls for next 24 hours and one or two Very Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej alongwith Gujranwala, Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls and one or two Very Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is also expected over Multan Division alon gwith Northeast Balochistan.

However, the significant events occurred during the last 24 hours were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Neelum Valley. Heavy Rains and flash flood in Village Leswa, Tehsil Athmuqam, District Neelum Valley caused massive destruction on Sunday 14th July 2019, it added.

State Disaster Management Authority, District Administration, Civil Defence, Police, Rescue 1122, Pakistan Red Crescent Society and Pakistan Army jointly started search operation and relief activities and people were shifted to safer places.

It merits mention here that close liaison was established with SDMA and Pak Army by NDMA where 2 relief and 2 medical camps had been established by District Administration.

NDMA's mobile Operations Room including 2 officers was deployed for coordination of relief activities and damage assessment. Construction and Works department and Frontier Works Organization mobilized the machinery to clear the debris and road clearance, the report said.

The initial preliminary damages reported were 27 persons were missing (11 from Tableeghi Jamat (preaching group) and 14 locals, 7 injured (shifted to DHQ Athmuqam after giving First Aid), 52 persons were evacuated by Pakistan Army.

Moreover, 150 houses were damaged including 2 mosques and Leswa Bazar completely washed out mainly 70 Shops with 6 Stores, more than 15 vehicles and motorcycles got drowned, the monsoon situation report noted.

On 15 July 2019, land slide was reported on Muzaffarabad , Abbottabad Road at Lohar Gali, resulting into blockage of road. However, no damages were occurred in its aftermath whereas machinery was mobilized by District Administration to clear the road.

The events reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were on 14 July 2019, due to heavy rains and strong wind in Tehsil Razar, District Swabi where wall of a house collapsed resulting into 1 injured and 1 house got partially damaged.

The report stated that on 15 July 2019, due to heavy rains following incidents were reported as roof collapse of a kacha house in District Buner (1 house fully damaged), a room of a house collapsed in District Mardan (1 house partially damaged).

However, the road situation (NHA and Respective Provinces) mentioned in the report was Muzaffarabad , Abbottabad Road was blocked where restoration work was underway to clear the slides. The road between Chitral City and Golen Valley was damaged and blocked where restoration work was underway by District Administration. However, all other roads and railway routes across the country were clear.

The relief provided by NDMA included 150 tents, 200 Plastic Mats, 200 Blankets, 100 Sleeping Bags and 200 food Packs (55 kg each) were distributed in Village Leswa, District Neelum Valley.