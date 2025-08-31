Open Menu

NDMA Warns Potential Floods In AJK In Next 24 Hrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Crisis Operation Centre (NCOC) has warned of potential floods in various regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to expected heavy rainfall in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious and monitor updates from official sources.

Regions likely to be affected include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Sharda Haveli, and Kotli. Authorities have cautioned that intense downpours in next 12 to 24 hours may lead to flooding in urban and low-lying areas, as well as landslides in mountainous terrain.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that people, particularly those residing near streams and low-lying areas, should remain alert due to the risk of sudden water surges following expected heavy rainfall. Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from vulnerable zones.

The NDMA has also called on the public and concerned institutions to implement precautionary measures and ensure safety protocols are in place to minimize potential damage.

