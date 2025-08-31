NDMA Warns Potential Floods In AJK In Next 24 Hrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Crisis Operation Centre (NCOC) has warned of potential floods in various regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to expected heavy rainfall in the next 12 to 24 hours.
Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious and monitor updates from official sources.
Regions likely to be affected include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Sharda Haveli, and Kotli. Authorities have cautioned that intense downpours in next 12 to 24 hours may lead to flooding in urban and low-lying areas, as well as landslides in mountainous terrain.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that people, particularly those residing near streams and low-lying areas, should remain alert due to the risk of sudden water surges following expected heavy rainfall. Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from vulnerable zones.
The NDMA has also called on the public and concerned institutions to implement precautionary measures and ensure safety protocols are in place to minimize potential damage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Turkiye are two countries but one nation: Cemal Sangu1 minute ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred lawyer1 minute ago
-
NDMA warns potential floods in AJK in next 24 hrs1 minute ago
-
400 students present research works at LUMHS conference1 minute ago
-
Protected flood zones, riverbank clearance key to flood policy: Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Govt strengthening flood management policies: Khawaja Asif11 minutes ago
-
850 dead, 1,150 injured nationwide in rains, floods: NDMA chairman11 minutes ago
-
Police rescue over 174,000 people amid flood emergency41 minutes ago
-
PM, President Erdogan review bilateral relations41 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers rescue 8 deer in flood-hit areas52 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Drive Begins in Tando Adam from September 11 hour ago
-
Punjab to continue flood relief operations until complete rehabilitation: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago