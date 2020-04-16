UrduPoint.com
NDMA Warns Provincial Authorities Amid Rain Thunderstorms Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:36 PM

NDMA warns provincial authorities amid rain thunderstorms forecast

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday issued alert to all provincial authorities to ensure preventive measures as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains and thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday issued alert to all provincial authorities to ensure preventive measures as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains and thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country.

According to the NDMA advisory released here, National Highways Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Construction and Works (C&W) Departments of respective provinces and regions were directed to remain vigilant for restoring road links.

It added that availability of staff of emergency services should be ensured during the period of harsh weather.

"Tourists be apprised about weather forecast. In case of any eventuality, the respective provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and relevant departments should share twice daily updates with NDMA." However, it was also shared in the advisory that relevant departments might issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast.

According to the PMD weather update an impending weather pattern was going to enter Pakistan on Thursday (night) which would grip upper central parts of the country on Friday and might persist in upper parts till Monday.

The weather forecast has indicated that during the period of Friday, Saturday and Momday rain wind-thunderstorms (a few hailstorm) expected to occur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikupura, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Whereas rain thunderstorm was expected from Thursday (night) to Friday in Chagai, Noshuki, Quetta, Zhob, Harnai, Bakkar, Kohlu, Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

