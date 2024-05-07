NDMA Warns Public Of Fake Website "Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday advised the public to be aware of website title "Federal EMERGENCY RESPONSE UNIT-PAKISTAN" which is falsely representing the organization.
This website has unlawfully advertised job vacancies and solicited application processing fees, a news release said.
"We strongly advise everyone to exercise due diligence and verify any employment offers through our official channels. Please refer to NDMA Pakistan's official website for authentic information : http://www.ndma.gov.pk/," the NDMA said.
The NDMA said it would appreciate the public cooperation in maintaining vigilance against such deceptive practices.
