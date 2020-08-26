NDMA warns residents of Nullah Leh to remain alert to avoid flood losses

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday warned the people residing in surrounding areas of Nullah Leh to remain vigilant as water level may rise due to heavy rains predicted from August 26 and 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday warned the people residing in surrounding areas of Nullah Leh to remain vigilant as water level may rise due to heavy rains predicted from August 26 and 27.

According to a press release, the�water�level in�Rawalpindi's Nullah�Leh�may rose due to heavy�rains and district administration and�Water�and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials should be prepared to meet any emergency situation.

The residents living around Nullah�Leh�should remain aware of the�water�level and take�all�precautionary measures. Concerned authorities should remain alert in coming days and take precautionary measures.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), flood situation may arise in river Jhelum at upstream Mangla from August 26 to 28.

Quoting Latest Hydro-Meteorological situation, NDMA said monsoon has become active over upper parts of the country producing widespread thunderstorm/rains.

This weather system was likely to persist over the areas during next 36-hrs with high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of rivers Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi and moderate to heavy rainfall in Upper Indus Basin.

Heavy downpours may generate flood situation of exceptional high flood in river Jhelum at Mangla (Upstream) and high flood in river Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad. Medium flood was also expected in the Nullahs of Chenab and Ravi rivers and tributaries of River Kabul during next 48-hours.

All the concerned authorities were advised to remain alert in coming days and take precautionary measures.