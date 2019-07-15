UrduPoint.com
NDMA Warns Rising Temperatures, Melting In Glaciers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:32 PM

NDMA warns rising temperatures, melting in glaciers

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday issued advisory warning about rising temperatures causing increase in melting process in the glaciers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday issued advisory warning about rising temperatures causing increase in melting process in the glaciers.

According to NDMA advisory, "The ambient temperatures are still higher in the valley increasing, therefore glacier melt is increasing. The authorities concerned are requested to remain vigilant and ensure following precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property." The respective provincial disaster management authorities and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority had been directed to coordinate with departments concerned (National Highways Authority, Frontier Works Organization and Construction & Works Department) for restoration of roads in case of any blockage and obstruction.

However, the advisory noted that the tourists should be apprised about weather forecast. The relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast, it added.

"In case of any eventuality, twice daily update should be shared with NDMA," the NDMA advisory noted.

