NDMA warns serious flood like situation in River Sutlej, Ganda Singh Wala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday warned of increasing water levels in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala to cause serious flood like situation.

The Authority's Spokesperson Brig Mukhtar Ahmed informed that water flow in River Sutlej was increasing where the water level presently at Ganda Singh Wala was 17.8 feet and 37640 cusecs flow.

He added that Flood Forecasting Division Lahore had predicted that 1,00,000 cusecs to 150,000 cusecs flood relay would pass by the evening or tomorrow noon from Ganda Singh Wala.

According to daily Monsoon situation report shared here, the situation in Punjab province as water flows in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was increasing and would lead to Medium to High level flooding in River Sutlej at Ganda Singha Wala and downstream.

The main reason for the emerging situation was because of discharges from Bhakra Dam and merging the flows from Lower Catchments.

NDMA has issued alert to all concerned provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), departments and local community.

The disaster incidents and damages reported in the monsoon situation report had noted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on August 19 that one room of a house collapsed in Charbagh, District Swat, resulting death of a person and two injured.

However, on August 18, landslides at different locations were occurred on Rumboor Valley Road in District Chitral.

The flood relief activities organized included relief camps established in coordination with PDMA Punjab in areas along River Sutlej by District Administration Kasur.

The activities by PDMA Sindh provided shelter to 2,554 families residing in one relief camp established in District Thatta.

The report mentioned that no rescue and aviation activities were to reported in the prevalent disaster situation.

The weather forecast for next 24 hours mentioned in the report predicted mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain or wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Hazara Division and Gilgit Baltistan.

"Medium to High Flood level is expected in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and all the other major rivers will remain in Low to Medium Flood Level." There was no significant rainfall expected from 20 to 26 August, it added.

The flood warning or alert issued on August 19, 2019 and also already predicted by Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, "Very Heavy to Extremely heavy rainfall has been observed over the Upper and Lower Catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi during last 72 hours. Discharges from Bhakra Dam and merging the flows from Lower Catchments is likely to synchronize to form Medium to High Flood Level in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream."The flood situation was likely to remain as River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala would attain and sustained flow 80,000 to 90,000 Cusecs (Medium Flood Level) with sharp peak upto 150,000 Cusecs (High Flood Level) starting from 20 to 21 August 2019 night.

The situation at River Sutlej at Sulemanki 70,000 to 90,000 Cusecs (Medium Flood level) with sharp peak upto 130,000 Cusecs (High Flood Level) starting from 23 August 2019. River Sutlej at islam 70,000 to 100,000 Cusecs (Low-Medium Flood Level) starting from 25 August 2019, the monsoon situation said.