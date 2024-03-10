- Home
NDMA With KSrelief-Pakistan Mobilize Emergency Relief Convoy For Flood Victims Of Gwadar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Pakistan, has mobilized an emergency relief convoy to support the flood victims of Gwadar.
This humanitarian initiative saw the dispatch of five containers loaded with 9,000 food packages and 9,000 shelters, totaling 875 tonnes, from Islamabad to the rain-impacted areas of Gwadar, a news release said.
The departure ceremony, held at the Jinnah Stadium, sports Complex, Islamabad this morning, was attended by Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky along with the officials from NDMA.
The NDMA has diligently coordinated with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, ensuring seamless liaison with local authorities, facilitating inter-provincial transit, and securing the necessary clearances to guarantee unimpeded delivery of this crucial aid.
Upon arrival, the consignment will be entrusted to the PDMA Balochistan and local administration, who will oversee the equitable distribution of the relief item to the communities ravaged by the rains in Gwadar.
This concerted effort underscores the commitment of NDMA’s to coordinate with both national and international partners to provide immediate assistance in times of crisis, reflecting a shared dedication to alleviate the hardships faced by those in dire need.
