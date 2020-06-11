Some 1,123 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have so far treated a total of 566,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out the survey of over 326,000 hectares of area under locust attack in last 24 hours.

The teams carried out both aerial and ground spray of 10,000 hectare of land in last 24 hours.

Some 7,866 hectare area of Balochistan, 960 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,161 hectare area of Sindh and 14 hectare areas Punjab have been cleared from locust during the last 24 hours, he said.

The aerial spray of 200 hectare of land was carried out in Pashin.

The spokesman said a total of 51 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two of Pinjab and six of Sindh had been invaded by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishk, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Kurram ,Aurakzai, Khyber and Peshawar areas were affected with locust attacks.

Locust swarm were spotted in the areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali of Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

In Sindh the affected areas included Ghotki, Sanghar, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari and Shikarpur.