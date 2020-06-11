UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA's 1, 123 Teams Clear 566,000 Hectares Land From Desert Locust

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:23 AM

NDMA's 1, 123 teams clear 566,000 hectares land from desert locust

Some 1,123 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have so far treated a total of 566,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Some 1,123 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have so far treated a total of 566,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out the survey of over 326,000 hectares of area under locust attack in last 24 hours.

The teams carried out both aerial and ground spray of 10,000 hectare of land in last 24 hours.

Some 7,866 hectare area of Balochistan, 960 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,161 hectare area of Sindh and 14 hectare areas Punjab have been cleared from locust during the last 24 hours, he said.

The aerial spray of 200 hectare of land was carried out in Pashin.

The spokesman said a total of 51 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two of Pinjab and six of Sindh had been invaded by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishk, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Kurram ,Aurakzai, Khyber and Peshawar areas were affected with locust attacks.

Locust swarm were spotted in the areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali of Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

In Sindh the affected areas included Ghotki, Sanghar, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari and Shikarpur.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Peshawar South Waziristan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gwadar Dera Ghazi Khan Sukkur Shikarpur Mianwali Sanghar Ghotki Karak Tank Kharan Khuzdar Awaran Panjgur From

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

WASA launches crackdown against defaulters

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly on June 15

2 minutes ago

Sania Kamran declared as returned candidate on Pun ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.