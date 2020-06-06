UrduPoint.com
NDMA's 1,124 Teams Engaged In Killing Marauding Locust Swarms

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:04 PM

Some 1,124 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were engaged in conducting operation for killing marauding locust swarms destroying standing crops in vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Some 1,124 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were engaged in conducting operation for killing marauding locust swarms destroying standing crops in vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 49 districts of the country were reeling from locust attacks, of which 33 were in Balochistan, 9 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Punjab and five districts were located in Sindh province.

The teams have so far sprayed insecticides on a total of 520,200 hectares of land.

The surveillance of a total of 344,000 hectare of lands had been carried out in last 24 hours. Over 4,500 hectares of land were sprayed in last 24 hours, Of which 2,900 hectare of areas of Balochistan, 100 hectare of land of Punjab, 900 hectares of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 600 hectares of land of Sindh have been cleared from locust.

Notably, locusts were spotted in Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishok, Quetta and other districts of Balochistan.

Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Kuram, Aurakzai and Khyber were affected with locust attacks.

In Punjab, the locust hit areas included Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali.

Likewise, the affected areas of Sindh included Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad.

