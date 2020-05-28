UrduPoint.com
NDMA's 1,127 Teams Conducting Locust Control Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:13 PM

NDMA's 1,127 teams conducting locust control operation

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has constituted 1,127 teams to conduct locust control operation in effects districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has constituted 1,127 teams to conduct locust control operation in effects districts of the country.

According to spokesman, the NDMA has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 4,200 hectare and survey of 290,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours.

Both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

Sharing details of the ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms,he said the spraying of 1,500 hectare area of Balochistan and 8,00 hectare area of Punjab have been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 700 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,200 hectare area of Sindh have been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 60 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 9 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 each districts of Punjab and Sindh have been hit by the locust attacks.

