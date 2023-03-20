(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched its 20th relief cargo to assist the quake-hit people of Turkiye that reached Adana carrying over 1,300 winterised tents.

The NDMA tweeted that it was another tranche of 1,350 (Type-II) fire-resistant winterised tents (100 tonnes load) from Lahore in line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through a special cargo service, earlier in the morning.