QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal on Monday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office to review snowfall and rain hit areas of Balochistan for helping them in difficult time.

DG, PDMA Imran Zarkoon briefed the NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal about related incident of snow and rain hit areas here.

DG Imran Zarkoon talking to media, said chairman NDMA assured that Federal government would cooperate with provincial government to provide all facilities in affected areas.

He said NDMA chairman also announced compensation that Rs, 500000 would be paid to each victim who had died in recently incident of snow and rain in province, 50000 rupees serious and 25000 for partial injured persons.

"NDMA Chairman also assured that his department would provide boats, generators and other technical support to PDMA in order to cope unexpected situation in heavy snowfall and rain in coming day which was forecast heavy snow and rain for province by Met Office", he said.

Imran further said PDMA was ready to deal emergency situation in the province on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan adding that in this regard, his sector staffs, Communication and Works (C&W) and National Highway Authority (NHA)'s personnel have been deployed at main National Highways, beside heavy machinery were also provided to them in order to timely open roads during expectation of heavy snowfall and rain in the areas.

He was personally monitoring ongoing relief measures in order to ensure provision of affectees in respective areas of province, he added.