Open Menu

NDMA’s First 40-ton Consignment Departs For Malaysia’s Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM

NDMA’s first 40-ton consignment departs for Malaysia’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched its first consignment, carrying 40 tons of relief items for Malaysia’s flood victims, from Islamabad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur on a chartered flight early Sunday morning.

Sent on the prime minister’s directives, the consignment included 40 tons of essential supplies, such as tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats, and life jackets, for Malaysia’s flood victims.

The second consignment of the same volume is set to depart next week, further highlighting Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting flood-affected Malaysia.

The current monsoon season in Malaysia has brought heavy rainfall and flash floods to 09 eastern states, affecting 137,410 people across 38 districts.

As a result, 40,922 families have sought refuge in 633 evacuation centers. Nine lives have been lost. The persistent rainfall is expected to continue until February 2025.

On November 30, 2024, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to convey condolences over the recent flood losses.

PM Shehbaz offered assistance and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Ibrahim expressed his gratitude.

Having faced its own share of natural disasters, Pakistan deeply understands the challenges and hardships such calamities bring. This shared understanding and empathy drive Pakistan’s efforts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Malaysia in its recovery journey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Flood Kuala Lumpur Same Malaysia February November Sunday From Share Airport

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

16 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

17 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

17 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

17 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

18 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

19 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

20 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan