NDMA’s first 40-ton consignment departs for Malaysia’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched its first consignment, carrying 40 tons of relief items for Malaysia’s flood victims, from Islamabad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur on a chartered flight early Sunday morning.

Sent on the prime minister’s directives, the consignment included 40 tons of essential supplies, such as tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats, and life jackets, for Malaysia’s flood victims.

The second consignment of the same volume is set to depart next week, further highlighting Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting flood-affected Malaysia.

The current monsoon season in Malaysia has brought heavy rainfall and flash floods to 09 eastern states, affecting 137,410 people across 38 districts.

As a result, 40,922 families have sought refuge in 633 evacuation centers. Nine lives have been lost. The persistent rainfall is expected to continue until February 2025.

On November 30, 2024, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to convey condolences over the recent flood losses.

PM Shehbaz offered assistance and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Ibrahim expressed his gratitude.

Having faced its own share of natural disasters, Pakistan deeply understands the challenges and hardships such calamities bring. This shared understanding and empathy drive Pakistan’s efforts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Malaysia in its recovery journey.