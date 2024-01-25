Open Menu

NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell Joins Steering Committee Of IAWG

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM

NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell joins Steering Committee of IAWG

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s Gender and Child Cell has joined Steering Committee of Inter-Agency Working (IAWG)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s Gender and Child Cell has joined Steering Committee of Inter-Agency Working (IAWG).

The NDMA in a post on its official handle on X shared the update on Thursday that the Authority's Cell had joined the international platform on January 24.

The IAWG is a global coalition of organizations that work together to promote Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Humanitarian Settings.

"This is a great opportunity for NDMA's Gender & Child Cell to collaborate with other members of IAWG share best practices & contribute to global efforts to improve health issues. We look forward to working with our partners & stakeholders to achieve our common goals," the NDMA wrote.

