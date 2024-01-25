NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell Joins Steering Committee Of IAWG
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s Gender and Child Cell has joined Steering Committee of Inter-Agency Working (IAWG)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s Gender and Child Cell has joined Steering Committee of Inter-Agency Working (IAWG).
The NDMA in a post on its official handle on X shared the update on Thursday that the Authority's Cell had joined the international platform on January 24.
The IAWG is a global coalition of organizations that work together to promote Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Humanitarian Settings.
"This is a great opportunity for NDMA's Gender & Child Cell to collaborate with other members of IAWG share best practices & contribute to global efforts to improve health issues. We look forward to working with our partners & stakeholders to achieve our common goals," the NDMA wrote.
Recent Stories
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office
HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqa ..4 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office5 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs5 minutes ago
-
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years6 minutes ago
-
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP6 minutes ago
-
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB6 minutes ago
-
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District6 minutes ago
-
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies4 minutes ago
-
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks4 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of conduct for elections4 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi32 minutes ago