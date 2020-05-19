UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA's Locust Plague Killing Operation Continues

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

NDMA's locust plague killing operation continues

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday continued the spray and survey of various areas of country aiming to purge from locust plague

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday continued the spray and survey of various areas of country aiming to purge from locust plague.

A spokesman of NDMA said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being conducted right now.

Sharing the details of the spray, he said the spraying of 5,100 hectare areas of Balochistan, 1,900 of Punjab, 700 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 531 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in the last 24 hours.

NDMA has also completed the survey of 125,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 87,000 hectares area of Punjab, 65,000 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 83,000 hectare area of Sindh in last 24 hours.

As many as 54 districts of the country were hit by locust attack, he said adding that 28 districts of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Punjab and five districts of Sindh of the country were hit by the locust attacks.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab From

Recent Stories

Ronaldo back training at Juventus after two months ..

56 seconds ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

58 seconds ago

Putin Says Russian Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Fig ..

1 minute ago

WHO Says Received Letter From Trump Threatening Pe ..

1 minute ago

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

21 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.