ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday continued the spray and survey of various areas of country aiming to purge from locust plague.

A spokesman of NDMA said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being conducted right now.

Sharing the details of the spray, he said the spraying of 5,100 hectare areas of Balochistan, 1,900 of Punjab, 700 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 531 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in the last 24 hours.

NDMA has also completed the survey of 125,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 87,000 hectares area of Punjab, 65,000 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 83,000 hectare area of Sindh in last 24 hours.

As many as 54 districts of the country were hit by locust attack, he said adding that 28 districts of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Punjab and five districts of Sindh of the country were hit by the locust attacks.