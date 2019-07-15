NDMA's mobile operation control set up has been made functional in Neelum Valley on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :NDMA's mobile operation control set up has been made functional in Neelum Valley on Monday.

According to NDMA official, teams of Pakistan Army and Frontier Works Organization had reached the site on the Authority's request and started relief and rescue activities.

However, search operation for missing individuals had been expedited.

NDMA had dispatched relief items and medicines for the survivors of the flash flood, he added.

He went on to say that NDMA was monitoring all the relief activities and had been in contact with the entire departments.