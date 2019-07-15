NDMA's Mobile Operation Control Set Up, Functional In Neelum Valley
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:53 PM
NDMA's mobile operation control set up has been made functional in Neelum Valley on Monday
According to NDMA official, teams of Pakistan Army and Frontier Works Organization had reached the site on the Authority's request and started relief and rescue activities.
However, search operation for missing individuals had been expedited.
NDMA had dispatched relief items and medicines for the survivors of the flash flood, he added.
He went on to say that NDMA was monitoring all the relief activities and had been in contact with the entire departments.