NDMA's NEOC Advises Caution As Severe Weather Hits Capital Region
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has urged people to follow safety guidelines to stay safe, as a localised weather system over Islamabad and Rawalpindi is expected to bring strong winds, isolated rainfall, and possible hailstorms within the next 8–10 hours.
The NDMA warns that an incoming westerly disturbance is likely to bring heavy rainfall, strong windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms to Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, and Central Punjab during the next 12 hours.
This weather system is expected to significantly impact major urban centers including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad.
Authorities anticipate several hazardous conditions including strong winds and heavy precipitation that may result in fallen trees and widespread power outages.
The storm system also carries potential for damaging hailstorms and dust storms that could affect infrastructure, damaging rooftops, vehicles, agricultural crops, and power transmission lines. Additionally, significantly reduced visibility caused by dust and rainfall is expected to create dangerous driving conditions, substantially increasing the risk of road accidents.
Residents in affected areas are strongly advised to take necessary precautions by securing outdoor objects, staying updated through NDMA's mobile app Pak NDMA Disaster Alert,and avoiding unnecessary travel. Emergency services remain on high alert to respond to any weather-related incidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab agriculture dept issues urgent crop care tips as temperature rises5 minutes ago
-
15 child beggars taken into protective custody5 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Rawat over land issue5 minutes ago
-
NDMA's NEOC advises caution as severe weather hits capital region5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 law-breakers6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; sets target of over 460,000 children15 minutes ago
-
6 held for gambling on cockfighting in Rawat15 minutes ago
-
IRSA reduces water shortage to 27 % for Kharif season15 minutes ago
-
AC inspects market15 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Rashid Ahmed15 minutes ago
-
Wheat burnt in two fire incidents in Layyah15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency16 minutes ago