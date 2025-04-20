Open Menu

NDMA's NEOC Advises Caution As Severe Weather Hits Capital Region

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM

NDMA's NEOC advises caution as severe weather hits capital region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has urged people to follow safety guidelines to stay safe, as a localised weather system over Islamabad and Rawalpindi is expected to bring strong winds, isolated rainfall, and possible hailstorms within the next 8–10 hours.

The NDMA warns that an incoming westerly disturbance is likely to bring heavy rainfall, strong windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms to Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, and Central Punjab during the next 12 hours.

This weather system is expected to significantly impact major urban centers including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad.

Authorities anticipate several hazardous conditions including strong winds and heavy precipitation that may result in fallen trees and widespread power outages.

The storm system also carries potential for damaging hailstorms and dust storms that could affect infrastructure, damaging rooftops, vehicles, agricultural crops, and power transmission lines. Additionally, significantly reduced visibility caused by dust and rainfall is expected to create dangerous driving conditions, substantially increasing the risk of road accidents.

Residents in affected areas are strongly advised to take necessary precautions by securing outdoor objects, staying updated through NDMA's mobile app Pak NDMA Disaster Alert,and avoiding unnecessary travel. Emergency services remain on high alert to respond to any weather-related incidents.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan