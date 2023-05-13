UrduPoint.com

NDMA's NIDM 3-Day Training, SimEx On Summer Contingencies Held In District Ghizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NDMA's NIDM 3-Day training, SimEx on Summer Contingencies held in District Ghizer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s think tank National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) conducted a three-day training and simulation exercise (SimEx) for summer contingencies in Gahkuch, District Ghizer.

The event was held from May 10 to May 12 and was attended by over 55 participants from various fields, including academia, district authorities, rescue services, and related departments, a news release said.

The main focus of the SimEx was to prepare district-level stakeholders for potential disasters that may occur during the summer season.

Chief Coordinator of NIDM, Air Commodore (R) Tanveer Paracha emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness and training exercises like the SimEx, as they can significantly improve the response to an emergency situation.

Multiple scenarios for potential summer contingencies were simulated during the SimEx, including flash floods, landslides, and glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs). Syndicates were formed to represent specific roles like the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), media, humanitarian support, and the local community.

The first day of the event covered basic disaster management (DM) concepts, climate science, hazard mapping, quantification, and group-based activities on hazard analysis. This day was essential for participants to familiarize themselves with the basics of disaster management and understand the potential hazards they might face in the region.

Second day of the SimEx was devoted to vulnerability assessment at the district level, coordinating and managing camps, and issuing master scenarios that indicated above-average monsoon forecasts. These scenarios highlighted the possibility of rain-induced landslides, flash flooding, and possible GLOF events in various parts of the district. Participants were issued an opening situation that required strong collaboration among stakeholders for better preparedness against potential hazards.

On third day of the event, three scenarios were issued, highlighting events of flash floods causing significant havoc to populations, settlements, and infrastructure, as well as a scenario of GLOF and landslide. Each syndicate presented its response, followed by a question and answer session.

The exercise concluded with thanks from the Chief Coordinator NIDM and the distribution of certificates given by the Deputy Commissioner District Ghizer, Capt (R) Tayyab Sami Khan. The DC Ghizer appreciated NIDM's efforts to develop the district stakeholder's capabilities.

SimEx provided a platform to enhance the capacity of district-level stakeholders in disaster management and promote collaborative efforts towards ensuring preparedness and response during likely disasters. Participants gained valuable knowledge and skills to enhance their response during emergencies.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Tank Ghizer Sami Khan May Media Event From

Recent Stories

Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

21 seconds ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

24 seconds ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

28 seconds ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

59 minutes ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism a ..

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.