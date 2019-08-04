(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is being executing a programme known as 'Pakistan School Safety Framework' that would ensure safety of young children at schools during emergency situation.

This is a countrywide programme wherein teachers, students and schools administrations were sensitized on possibility of an emergency situation in schools and trained to cope up with such emergencies.

The Authority, as part of its measures taken to create awareness amongst the masses with regard to disaster management during last five years, has also engaged the youth and students as ambassadors for disaster awareness and adaptation and launched an Infotainment Game Show `TAYYAR PAKISTAN' (Ready Pakistan).

Official sources on Sunday said the Infotainment Game Show was recorded in four episodes and a Grand finale. Twelve teams of secondary school students from all across Pakistan participated and it was aired on ptv Home.

The NDMA has also taken initiatives to exploit print, electronic and digital media forums for Disaster Risk Mitigation (DRM) and therefore, devised an electronic Advocacy & Awareness Campaigns.

The tools used for educating people on DRM include posters, booklets, radio & television talk shows, radio spots, documentaries and lectures.

Moreover, 8th October has been notified as National Disaster Awareness Day since year 2015.

This Day was re-notified as National Disaster Resilience Day in 2017. This Day is commemorated to include City branding, Flag March of Emergency Services, Cyclathon, Public Event/ ceremony in Parks.

The Authority has developed a library of fourteen public service tv Commercial (TVCs) of short duration, aired on various TV channels while dynamic website with global viewership and alerting capability is put in place. Website has knowledge resource in form of publications etc.

Two documentaries have also been developed; `Towards a Disaster Resilient Pakistan' and `Vulnerable Groups in Disasters'. These documentaries are displayed at important events, international conferences and seminars.

Child centered and gender sensitive IEC (Information, education and Communication) material designed while a number of national and provincial level media training workshops were arranged on responsible media reporting during disasters at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

A complete social media constellation is formed, maintained and promoted to include Facebook, Twitter and Flickr Accounts.

National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) conducts regular training for capacity building and awareness raising of all stakeholders. It has so far trained 7759 number of officers /officials.