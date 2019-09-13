Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Friday called on Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afza and discussed issues related to disaster management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Friday called on Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afza and discussed issues related to disaster management.

The chairman of NDMA during a interaction said Japan's resilience against disasters and its disaster management system was a role model for the rest of the world, a press release said.

He informed the visiting envoy that Pakistan has made a great progress and established a robust disaster management mechanism.

He also appreciated the support extended by the government of Japan in strengthening Pakistan resilience against disaster.

Japanese ambassador appreciated Pakistan's progress in the disaster management sector and offered Japanese government support for future initiatives as well.

He also visited National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) at NDMA. Member Operations of NDMA briefed the visiting envoy on the disaster management spectrum of Pakistan and its operations.