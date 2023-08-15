(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) is going to inaugurate the country's first-ever three-day disaster risk reduction expo at the Pak-China Friendship Center that will continue from August 16-18 with a vibrant gathering of local and international experts on the subject matter.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the NDRMF is organizing a national-level Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR-23) under the title Making Resilient Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of NDRMF, Bilal Anwar in a video message shared on the official Twitter handle of the Fund informed the masses regarding PEDRR-23. During PEDRR-23, a large number of high-level dignitaries, representatives from the international community, government officials, humanitarian organizations, academia, media, and members of the private sector would attend the event.

He said, "PEDRR-23 will comprise of multiple activities including seminars, panel discussions, green talks, student competitions, and academic paper presentations. NDRMF looks forward to collaborative efforts in making it a success." The Green Talks at PEDRR-23 is one of the important events focused on Climate-Induced Disasters to be led by CEO NDRMF, Bilal Anwar.

The Green Talks that aim to shed light on the lessons learned from Pakistan's experience with disasters, showcasing stories of resilience, innovation, and community empowerment will highlight key lessons learned from past disasters, focusing on innovative approaches, community-driven initiatives, and sustainable solutions that have emerged from Pakistan's experiences.

Moreover, a panel discussion under the title Investing in an Adaptive and Resilient Future of Pakistan would also convene key stakeholders to unearth the way forward in the rising climate crisis and vulnerability of the region.

Pakistan's vulnerability to a range of climate-induced disasters underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies that enhance disaster resilience. This Panel Discussion, hosted by NDRMF aims to bring together experts, policymakers, and practitioners to delve into effective Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), climate adaptation, and Disaster Risk Financing (DRF) approaches tailored to Pakistan's unique challenges.

The day one-panel discussion was titled Investing in an Adaptive and Resilient Future of Pakistan. The guest speakers included Bilal Anwar, CEO of NDRMF, Yong Ye - Country Director of Asian Development Bank, Najy Benhassine, Country Director, The World Bank, Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director, of Agence Francais De Developpement and Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan.

