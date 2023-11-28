Open Menu

NDRA Launches Special Helpline For Disable Persons, Brings ID Services To Your Doorstep

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 09:20 AM

NDRA launches special helpline for disable persons, brings ID services to your doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In a significant move to enhance accessibility and convenience for people with disabilities, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a dedicated helpline and a home-based identity card issuance service.

This initiative will make the process of obtaining a national identity card (NIC) seamless and hassle-free for individuals with disabilities, a public relations officer talking to APP on Tuesday said.

He said that the newly launched Special Helpline 1777 will serve as a one-stop resource for persons with disabilities, providing comprehensive information and guidance on NADRA's services, including the home-based NIC issuance process. The dedicated staff will be available to assist callers with any queries or concerns they may have.

The home-based NIC issuance service will cater to individuals with disabilities who are unable to visit NADRA registration centers due to mobility or other physical limitations. NADRA officials will visit their homes to collect necessary documents, capture biometric data, and issue NICs, ensuring that everyone has access to this essential identity document, he added.

This initiative is a testament to NADRA's commitment to inclusivity and its dedication to empowering persons with disabilities. By bringing identity card services to their doorsteps, NADRA is removing barriers and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in society with convenience, he concluded.

