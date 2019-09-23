NDRMF approves Rs4.9 billion for disaster risk reduction projects

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):The Board of Directors of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) on Monday approved 10 projects for Disaster Risk Reduction of Rs4.9 billion, extending the grant financing up to Rs3.6 billion.

A meeting of NDRMF's Board of Directors chaired by Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch approved the grant, said a press release.

The projects will be implemented by the Punjab / Sindh /Gilgit-Baltistan Irrigation Departments, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Communication and Works Department AJK, Rescue 1122 Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and Muslim Aid Pakistan.

The projects related to Flood Protection Works, Tsunami and Earthquake Early Warning System, Landslide Control Management, Emergency Response Services, Weather Radar System, Drought Mitigation and Community Based Disaster Risk Management. The total cost of the approved projects was Rs4,924.953 million out of which NDRMF would finance Rs3,606.424 million (73.23%) through a grant whereas the remaining 26.77% contribution, amounting to Rs1,318.529 million would be made available by the respective government and non-government entities.

The projects were anticipated to protect vulnerable communities while enhancing Pakistan's resilience to natural and climatic hazards. NDRMF's Board of Directors had already approved funding for projects to be implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Punjab Irrigation Department (PID), Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) and a joint venture of Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) & Aga Khan Planning & Building Services.

These projects also focused on disaster risk reduction and preparedness. NDRMF was committed to reducing socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards and climate change, through financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic impacts.

All the NDRMF financed projects have undergone rigorous evaluation process as per fund's devised project selection and evaluation criteria, while promoting gender equality, along with ensuring environmental and social safeguards. NDRMF has also put in place a strong monitoring framework to ensure that all the funded projects were implemented in an effective and transparent manner, thereby reducing disaster risks and protecting the local population from disasters.

The meeting was attended by additional secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB), Ms Xiaohong Yang, Chief Executive Officer (NDRMF), Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed (Retd) and Company Secretary (NDRMF), Muhammad Mehran Afzal.