NDRMF delegation meets provincial minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) headed by Mohyuddin Wani called on Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he briefed the minister about the grant issued to partners both from public and private sectors for implementation of their projects. He said that it was the first concrete step towards making Pakistan resilient against natural disasters and climate change impacts.

He said that the government would make available additional resources to strengthen the fund's operations to comply with international commitments and ensure that it carried out its activities in an efficient, transparent and coordinated manner.

CEO NDRMF (retd) Lt Gen Nadeem told the minister that the Federal government had been working with a number of development partners to identify opportunities and mechanism to enhance financial management of disaster risk, resulting in establishment of multi-donor NDRMF.

The fund would also provide support in reducing the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population due to natural hazards and climate change, he told and added that it would finance up to 70 percent costs of eligible projects to enhance Pakistan's resilience to extreme weather events and other natural hazards.

The minister appreciated the offer of NDRMF and said that with the support of financing, issues of capacity building and labs could be resolved.

He directed the Secretary EPD to make list of those projects, which can change environment into suitable atmosphere.

EPD Secretary, EPA DG, Director EPD and other officers were present on the occasion.