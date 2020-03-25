NDRMF extends grant financing worth US$ 50 mln to NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) in the increasing risk of coronavirus outbreak has extended grant financing of US$50 million dollars (Rs 7,899 Million) to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for ensuring relief and combat items to counter the pandemic spread in the country.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Board of NDRMF had approved the grant financing to NDMA for increasing government's response for prevention and spread of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, a NDRMF press release said.

NDRMF was the first institution to provide financial assistance to NDMA and had completed all its procedural steps related to project review and approval, in less than 24 hours. The Fund has confirmed its grant financing of US $ 50.0 million for the project to NDMA by signing a tripartite agreement between NDRMF, NDMA and Ministry of health being signed here on Wednesday.

In wake of declaration of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO), the Government of Pakistan (GoP) has declared a National Health Emergency of Public Concern on 13 March 2020.

With the growing number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients everyday, situation warrants high level of preparedness and preemptive measures to control spread of virus.

In order to supplement government efforts, NDRMF has approved project aimed to 'enhance Pakistan's capacity for preparedness and response for Covid-19 'with total project cost of Rs 7,899.999 Million (US $ 50 million), submitted by NDMA with the assistance of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (M/o NHRS&C).

Based on 3 months country's requirements of health products, the project was based on six months duration with an objective to effectively respond to minimize impact of Corona, through surveillance strengthening, case management, infection prevention and protection of medical and para medical staff through provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials for Covid-19 response.

Taking a self-initiative on the directions of Board, NDRMF engaged with NDMA, and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (M/o NHRS&C) and help them to figure out the immediate requirements of health equipment and productions, including but not limited to Testing kits, Viral RNA Extraction Kits, Mobile X-ray machines, Clinical ICU Ventilators, Syringe Pumps, N 95 Masks, Tyvek suit (protection suits for health care), Thermal Guns and Scanners which the country would be needing under 0-3 months caseload, through various inter-ministerial consultative dialogues.

NDRMF's Board also simplified Fund's procedures and prescribed formats, for easing out the proponents to submit brief project proposals with less efforts enabling them to achieve the grant financing in shortest possible time.

Out of the said financial commitment, pursuant to the directives of NDRMF Board, Fund has already deposited Rs 3,200,002,916 (US $ 20 Million) in the Consolidated (Non-Food) Account No. 1 of the Government of Pakistan through Federal Treasury Office, from the profits that had been accrued from its Endowment Fund. Whereas, US $ 30.00 million shall be made available from Asian Development Bank's Loan for NDRMF in the aforesaid account shortly.

Furthermore, as per directives of National Security Council, NDMA being the lead agency to coordinate Covid-19 response would be responsible for the overall management of the project, including procurement, quality assurance, inventory and supply chain management, reporting, oversight, monitoring and Financial & Audit arrangements.