National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Thursday signed four Grant Implementation Agreements with the Government of Punjab, for extending financing grant up to Rs881.626 million for their four projects related to flood protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Thursday signed four Grant Implementation Agreements with the Government of Punjab, for extending financing grant up to Rs881.626 million for their four projects related to flood protection.

The total cost of the agreed projects is Rs1259.466 million out of which NDRMF shall finance 70 percent, amounting to Rs 881.626 million whereas, the remaining 30 percent contribution amounting to Rs 377.84 million, would be made available by the Government of Punjab from its annual development budget, says a press release.

The projects to be financed included Rehabilitation of Old Deg Nullah from Deg Diversion Channel to Q B Link Canal, Rehabilitation/Restoration of Jalala Flood Protection Bund, Rehabilitation/Restoration of Hajipur Gujran Flood Protection Bund, and Protection of Village abadies Shahpur Chanjora, Fatehpur Gujran and Sukho Chak against the Erosive Action of Bein Nullah in Narowal district.

The agreements' signing ceremony was held at NDRMF Office here.

The Tripartite Grant Implementation Agreements were signed by NDRMF General Manager, Projects & Operations Group, Khurram Khaliq Khan, Chief Engineer, Drainage and Flood, Irrigation Department, Government of Punjab Ghulam Rasool and Dr Muhammad Abid Bodla, Member Water / ID, Planning & Development Department, Government of Punjab.

NDRMF Chief Executive Officer, Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Ahmed, and Capt (R) Saif Anjum, Secretary, Irrigation Department, Punjab also present in the signing ceremony. The projects are designed to augment the protection and enhancing resilience of communities which are vulnerable to the negative impacts of flooding.

The durations of the projects are ranging from 19 to 23 months. Under the projects, various interventions including raising and strengthening of bund and spurs, construction of ramps, stone pitching and other structural measures, shall be carried out. The proposed interventions are in line with National Flood Protection Plan (NFPP-IV).

The projects are anticipated to protect 121,000 vulnerable population (11,500 for Bein Nullah project, 50,000 for Hajipur Gujran, 49,500 for Deg diversion channel, 10,000 for Jalala flood protection Bund), and protect approximately 25,000 hectares of agricultural land (3,000 Ha Bein Nullah project, 6,475 Ha for Hajipur Gujran, 12,900 Ha for Deg Diversion Channel, 2,833 Ha for Jalala Flood Bund) against the negative impacts of flooding by reinforcing and strengthening the embankments of flood channels or Nullahs.

Earlier, NDRMF has also partnered with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) and Joint Venture of Agha Khan Foundation (AKF) & Aga Khan Planning & Building Services, for extending grant financing to their projects which are focusing on disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

All projects, which NDRMF is grant financing, have undergone through a merit based and transparent process of selection in accordance with a pre-set criteria, while promoting gender equality, along with ensuring environmental and social safeguards.