NDRMF Provides Grant Rs264 Mln For Flood, Drought Disasters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has provided grant financing Rs264.353 million for next eighteen months to carry out various interventions including; physical infrastructure, community mobilization, flood protection, drought mitigation and community and school based disaster risk management.

The signing ceremony for Grant Implementation Agreement with Muslim Aid Pakistan (MAP), was held here on Monday a press release said.

From NDRMF, the Grant Implementation Agreement was signed by Khurram Khaliq Khan General Manager, Projects and Operations Group whereas, from MAP, the agreement was countersigned by Syed Shahnawaz Ali, Country Director.

In the eighteen months various interventions shall be carried out likewise, Physical Infrastructure (included flood protection walls, water conservation structures), Community Mobilization for formation of Community Level Disaster Risk Management Committees, at local/ revenue village and union council levels, and capacity building in Community/School Based Disaster Risk Management. The proposed interventions are in line with National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP).

The Project is being undertaken in deprived and vulnerable areas of districts; Qilla Saifullah and Chaghi and aim to better protect and make resilient the communities of said districts, to the negative impacts of multiple hazards.

The total cost of the project is approximately Rs400.857 million amongst which NDRMF shall contribute grant financing amounting to Rs264.353 million which comes up to 65.95 percent of the total projects cost. Whereas, MAP's contribution shall be PKR136.504 million thereby covering approximately 34.05 percent projects' financing.

Earlier, NDRMF has also partnered with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), Joint Venture of Agha Khan Foundation (AKF) and Aga Khan Planning and Building Services (AKPBS) and Irrigation Department, Government of Punjab for extending its grant financing to their projects which are focusing on disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

The NDRMF is committed for reducing the socioeconomic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards and climate change, through financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic impacts.

