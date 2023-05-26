UrduPoint.com

NDRMF To Fund Over Rs 924 Mln To Strengthen Health System In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NDRMF to fund over Rs 924 mln to strengthen health system in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) is providing funding assistance of over Rs 924 million to Health Department, Gilgit Baltistan's Government for executing the project "Emergency Assistance to Strengthen Health System to Fight Against COVID 19 and other health related emergencies in Gilgit Baltistan".

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NDRMF, Bilal Anwar and Secretary Health Services Government of Gilgit Baltistan, Sanaullah, and Chief Economist Planning and Development Department, Javed, on behalf of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Government of Gilgit Baltistan signed the Grant Implementation Agreement, a news release said.

The Project is designed to support 18 public sector hospitals and health facilities through provision of supplies and clinical management equipment to deal with health related emergencies in Gilgit Baltistan.

The project will directly serve health related needs of 6,414,000 beneficiaries. The project is aligned with the Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan (PPRP).

The realization to strengthen health system to respond swiftly during emergencies was deeply felt by the health department GB during the COVID 19 pandemic as the health system was already overburdened to provide health care services under normal conditions and had faced challenges in dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic.

Hence the Health Department of GB government submitted the project for funding assistance to capacitate the overall health care system to be better prepared to respond quickly during health related emergencies like COVID 19 in future.

