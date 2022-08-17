UrduPoint.com

NDRMF To Set Up 5 Fire Centers In Balochistan For Copping Untoward Forests' Incident

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 09:49 PM

NDRMF to set up 5 fire centers in Balochistan for copping untoward forests' incident

Chief Executive Officer National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Bilal Anwar called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Bilal Anwar called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday here.

In the meeting, restoration of Chalghoza forests in Shirani, Chalghoza processing plant and other issues were discussed, they agreed in the meeting that protection of forests in the province would be ensured for betterment of the area.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDRMF said that NDRMF would set up five fire centers in the province so that any untoward incident could be prevented in time.

"Training will be given from good institutes to enhance the capacity of the forest department employees." he said.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that Balochistan should be represented in NDRMF saying that this would be discussed with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The CEO Bilal Anwar said the NDRMF would support the feasibility of flood protection works, dams in various districts of the province saying that ambulances would be provided to NDRMF Rescue 1122.

"The NDRMF will set up Coastal Biodiversity Center at Marine University", Bilal Anwar said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Flood Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

48 challan tickets issued to Public Service Vehicl ..

48 challan tickets issued to Public Service Vehicles

19 seconds ago
 Zartaj Gul calls on CM Punjab

Zartaj Gul calls on CM Punjab

20 seconds ago
 UN Envoy Meets With Myanmar Military Chief, Reques ..

UN Envoy Meets With Myanmar Military Chief, Requests Meeting With San Suu Kyi

22 seconds ago
 Power loom workers end protest

Power loom workers end protest

25 seconds ago
 Electricity Demand in Spain Down 3.7% One Week Int ..

Electricity Demand in Spain Down 3.7% One Week Into Energy Saving Plan - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Probl ..

Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Problems With Mounting Debt - Repor ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.