NDRMF to set up 5 fire centers in Balochistan for copping untoward forests' incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Bilal Anwar called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday here.

In the meeting, restoration of Chalghoza forests in Shirani, Chalghoza processing plant and other issues were discussed, they agreed in the meeting that protection of forests in the province would be ensured for betterment of the area.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDRMF said that NDRMF would set up five fire centers in the province so that any untoward incident could be prevented in time.

"Training will be given from good institutes to enhance the capacity of the forest department employees." he said.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that Balochistan should be represented in NDRMF saying that this would be discussed with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The CEO Bilal Anwar said the NDRMF would support the feasibility of flood protection works, dams in various districts of the province saying that ambulances would be provided to NDRMF Rescue 1122.

"The NDRMF will set up Coastal Biodiversity Center at Marine University", Bilal Anwar said.