NDU Delegation Calls On CJP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A delegation of over 120 participants of the National Security & War Course 2026 from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, led by Maj. Gen. Naeem Akhtar, Chief Instructor, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court today.
The delegation included faculty members, officers from the Armed Forces and Civil Services of Pakistan, as well as 26 participants from several friendly countries.
The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and briefed them on constitutional scheme of trichotomy of power and the role of judiciary in ensuring access to justice and protection of fundamental rights.
His lordship also engaged with the participants in an interactive question-and-answer session.
The delegation also visited the Supreme Court’s Museum and showed interest in judicial archive. On the occasion, souvenirs were exchanged between the Chief Justice and the head of delegation.
Recent Stories
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDU Delegation Calls on CJP2 minutes ago
-
Kohat TMA employees protest over non-payment of salaries2 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali congrats Pakistan Handball team for becoming Asian Champion12 minutes ago
-
WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health32 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years32 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces interest-free loan for govt employees32 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Karachi group clashes32 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept earns record revenue from hunting permits32 minutes ago
-
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad37 minutes ago
-
PHC launches free E-certification programme on infection prevention42 minutes ago
-
Fed Govt wants to complete Green Line, other projects in collaboration with Sindh: Raja Khaliq Zaman42 minutes ago
-
DC Bahawalpur listens to public grievances42 minutes ago