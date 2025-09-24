Open Menu

NDU Delegation Calls On CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A delegation of over 120 participants of the National Security & War Course 2026 from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, led by Maj. Gen. Naeem Akhtar, Chief Instructor, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court today.

The delegation included faculty members, officers from the Armed Forces and Civil Services of Pakistan, as well as 26 participants from several friendly countries.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and briefed them on constitutional scheme of trichotomy of power and the role of judiciary in ensuring access to justice and protection of fundamental rights.

His lordship also engaged with the participants in an interactive question-and-answer session.

The delegation also visited the Supreme Court’s Museum and showed interest in judicial archive. On the occasion, souvenirs were exchanged between the Chief Justice and the head of delegation.

