NDU Delegation Visits Parliament House
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A 63-member delegation from the National Defence University (NDU), including students and faculty members, visited the Parliament House on Friday.
The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials, who guided them through the Senate Museum. There, an informative documentary was screened, highlighting Pakistan’s parliamentary history and vital role of the Senate.
Following the museum tour, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they witnessed the ongoing proceedings and received a detailed briefing on the legislative process and the functioning of the Upper House.
The delegation evinced great interest in the Senate’s operations, parliamentary traditions, and the democratic process.
They thanked the Senate officials for the informative visit, describing it as both memorable and insightful.
Recent Stories
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness seminar highlights heatstroke risks in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Eight drug suppliers arrested3 minutes ago
-
United States values economic partnership with Pakistan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires3 minutes ago
-
NDU delegation visits Parliament House3 minutes ago
-
Key suspect arrested in murder of Rangers personnel3 minutes ago
-
SP Hub Fazal Shah visits Central Jail Gadani3 minutes ago
-
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India7 minutes ago
-
Open Court held to address public complaints13 minutes ago
-
Business idea competition concludes at University of Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Bar Association stands with armed forces against Indian aggression: Attaullah23 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested23 minutes ago
-
3 new enforcement stations approved for Khanewal33 minutes ago