NDU Delegation Visits Parliament House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A 63-member delegation from the National Defence University (NDU), including students and faculty members, visited the Parliament House on Friday.

The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials, who guided them through the Senate Museum. There, an informative documentary was screened, highlighting Pakistan’s parliamentary history and vital role of the Senate.

Following the museum tour, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they witnessed the ongoing proceedings and received a detailed briefing on the legislative process and the functioning of the Upper House.

The delegation evinced great interest in the Senate’s operations, parliamentary traditions, and the democratic process.

They thanked the Senate officials for the informative visit, describing it as both memorable and insightful.

